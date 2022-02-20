The Ringgold Lady Tigers, who entered the Region 6-AAA tournament ranked ninth in the state and seeded third in the nine-team field, will begin the Class AAA state tournament this week on the road as a No. 4 seed.
Ringgold scored a win over LaFayette to qualify for state, but endured two tough overtime losses during the weekend. They will open the playoffs on the road at fifth-ranked East Jackson (23-3), the Region 8 champion.
RINGGOLD GIRLS 52, LAFAYETTE 43
The Lady Tigers grabbed a 17-10 after the first quarter at LaFayette this past Wednesday and carried a 26-20 lead into halftime. They opened up a double-digit advantage going into the fourth before keeping the Lady Ramblers at arm’s length over the final eight minutes.
Rachel Lopez scored 16 points, dished out eight assists and collected three steals. Baileigh Pitts had nine points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Taylor Layne had eight points, five boards and four steals, while Addi Broome finished with eight points, five rebounds and three assists.
Allie Massengale added six points and two rebounds, while Kayla Lopez chipped in with five points.
MURRAY COUNTY GIRLS 47, RINGGOLD 39
Freshman Kayla Lopez hit a dramatic 3-pointer at the buzzer to send Friday’s semifinal to overtime, but the second-seeded and sixth-ranked Lady Indians outscored the Lady Tigers 9-1 in the extra session.
The two teams put on a classic for the first four quarters. Murray County led 11-9 after the first quarter and were up 16-9 at halftime as the Lady Indians scored the only five points of the second quarter.
Ringgold came storming back in the third quarter. They opened on an 8-2 run and eventually took a 23-21 lead on a pair of free throws by Rachel Lopez with 3:24 remaining in the period. However, Murray County added five points in the final 57 seconds and went into the fourth quarter nursing a four-point lead.
The Lady Tigers continued to hang around in the fourth. Rachel Lopez drove the lane for a lay-up with 25 seconds to go to cut Murray’s lead to 36-35, only to see Kiersten Hixson hit a pair of free throws seconds later to up the advantage back to three points.
Ringgold had a 3-point attempt blocked with 4.9 seconds to go, but after calling a timeout, Kayla Lopez got a screen from Pitts and launched a 20-footer with a defender in her face. The ball kissed off the glass and dropped through the net, sending Ringgold’s fans into a state of delirium and sending the game to overtime.
But points were hard to come by for the Lady Tigers in the extra session. A free throw by Rachel Lopez with 33 seconds remaining proved to be their only point in overtime, while Murray hit 7 of 8 from the free throw line in the final 1:02 to salt away the victory.
Mattie Nuckolls had 13 points for the Lady Indians, followed by Ella Dotson with 10 and Hixson with eight.
Rachel Lopez gutted out 18 points, six rebounds, five steals and three assists. Pitts added eight points and seven boards. Kayla Lopez finished with six points on two threes and picked up two rebounds and a pair of steals. Layne added four points and two boards, while Broome scored three points and grabbed five rebounds, while also taking two charges.
SONORAVILLE GIRLS 49, RINGGOLD 46
The Lady Tigers fell in another close overtime contest on Saturday, losing to the fourth-seeded Lady Phoenix in the girls’ consolation game.
Rachel Lopez had 13 points, three rebounds, three steals and two assists on the day. Pitts added 12 points, five boards and four assists, and Kayla Lopez dropped in nine points to go with five assists, three rebounds and two steals.
Layne added five points and five steals along with a team-high 10 rebounds, while Leiah Henderson scored four points, grabbed three rebounds and collected three blocks and two assists.