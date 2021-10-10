The Gordon Lee Trojans put up a valiant effort on the road Friday night, but came up three points short in a 30-27 overtime loss at Mt. Zion in a key Region 6-A game for both clubs.
The excitement began before the first official snap from scrimmage as Preston Denney returned the opening kickoff 95 yards to get the Eagles on the board. William Garcia kicked the extra point to put his team ahead, 7-0.
Gordon Lee tied the game with just under three minutes left in the opening quarter as Nate Dunfee ran one in from seven yards with Montgomery Kephart booting the PAT.
Malachi Ackles scored from a yard out just 35 seconds into the second quarter to regain the lead for the Eagles, but the Trojans answered with a 23-yard field goal by Kephart with 6:14 left on the clock and the first half would end with the Eagles up, 14-10.
In the third quarter, Mt. Zion got a 30-yard touchdown pass from Stanley Cross to Christian Terrell just 3:04 into the second half, only to see Gordon Lee answer on a 30-yard TD run by Dunfee with 5:45 left in the period. Kephart’s kick got the Trojans back to within four points of the lead at 21-17.
The Eagles took their biggest lead of the game, 27-17, with 7:11 remaining as Cross connected with Ackles on a 40-yard scoring strike. However, Gordon Lee blocked the extra point and the Trojans would get a 35-yard TD run from Conner Whitman with 2:55 left to play. Kephart again added the placement to cut the Eagles’ advantage to 27-24.
The Trojans were able to get the ball back in the waning moments and Kephart came up big on a 27-yard field goal with three seconds left in regulation to tie the game. However, Mt. Zion would have the final say as a 20-yard field goal by Garcia proved to be the winning points in overtime.
Gordon Lee outgained Mt. Zion, 306-267 behind 244 yards on the ground. Dunfee had 114 yards on 19 carries. Holt Roberts had 80 yards on 18 carries, and Whitman ran for 37 yards on seven attempts, while going 6 of 14 in the air for 62 yards. Kade Cowan was Whitman’s top target with three catches for 32 yards.
The Eagles (6-1, 2-0) will have an open date on Friday, while the Trojans (3-4, 0-2) will also have the night off to regroup before a region contest back at home on Oct. 15 against B.E.S.T. Academy. B.E.S.T. dropped a 35-14 decision to Armuchee this past Friday night at Atlanta’s Lakewood Stadium.