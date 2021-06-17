Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from Wimbledon but plans to represent Japan in the Tokyo Olympics next month.
“She is taking some personal time with friends and family. She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans,” her team said in a statement issued Thursday afternoon.
The news broke just hours after All England Club chief executive Sally Bolton said Wimbledon officials were discussing the tournament’s media operations with Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion.
Wimbledon is set to begin June 28.
Osaka, the No. 2-ranked player in the WTA, bowed out of the French Open before the second round two weeks ago and directly cited challenging media sessions as the reason she wouldn’t play. The 23-year-old was fined for her decision to skip mandatory post-match news conferences at the tournament.
Osaka said she deals with anxiety and depression and has struggled to address it since 2018.
She previously withdrew from next week’s event in Berlin.
Osaka has won the Australian Open and the U.S. Open two times each. She never has advanced past the third round at Wimbledon.
Rafael Nadal out of Wimbledon, Olympics
Rafael Nadal will not play in Wimbledon or the Tokyo Olympics, opting for a physical and mental break instead.
Nadal, 35, said in successive social media posts Thursday that he was listening to his body in opting for rest.
Wimbledon immediately responded via Twitter: “We hope to see you next year, Rafael Nadal.”
The 20-time Grand Slam winner credited the tight turnaround after the French Open and acknowledged recovery time is more vital at this stage of his career.
“I have decided not to participate at this year’s Championships at Wimbledon and the Olympic Games in Tokyo,” Nadal wrote. “It’s never an easy decision to take but after listening to my body and discuss it with my team I understand that it is the right decision.”
“The goal is to prolong my career and continue to do what makes me happy,” Nadal continued, “that is to compete at the highest level and keep fighting for those professional and personal goals at he maximum level of competition. The fact that there has only been 2 weeks between RG and Wimbledon, didn’t make it easier on my body to recuperate after the always demanding clay court season.”
They have been two months of great effort and the decision I take is focused looking at the mid and long term.”
Nadal lost to Novak Djokovic in the semifinals at the French Open in four sets, ending his try for a 14th championship in Paris.
He has taken part in three Olympic Games and won the gold medal in singles in 2008 in Beijing. Eight years later in Rio de Janeiro, he carried Spain’s flag in the opening ceremonies.