A Cave Spring man died Saturday afternoon after he was ejected in a rollover pick up truck wreck on US 411 between Rome and Cave Spring just before 4 p.m. Floyd County Police identified the victim as Emerson “Mack” Abbott, 53, of Cave Spring.
Police said Abbott was north bound on US 411 at a high rate of speed when, coming down a hill just north of the Bagwell farm, he was apparently trying to pass traffic. Police believe he saw that he didn’t have clearance and jerked his vehicle back into the north bound lane.
Abbott apparently lost control of the truck at that point, left the highway on the south side and hit a culvert. That caused the truck to flip multiple times, taking out a large section of a farm fence.
Abbott was thrown from the truck and rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time after his arrival.
Traffic on the two lane highway was shut down in both directions between Morgan Dairy Road and Bagwell Road while Floyd County Police conducted their on scene investigation.