Old Glory: Flags line Armuchee's main corridor for Veteran's Day

As far as you can see looking down U.S. 27 in Armuchee -- it's red, white and blue.
When leaving Rome as you get near the mall the trios of flags begin and continue all the way down to Armuchee High School and beyond. The tradition of placing the flags started last year, Armuchee Ruritan Club member Randy Bowen said.
The project is to show a spirit of patriotism in the Armuchee community on Veteran's Day. They're hoping the project will catch on in other parts of the community.
The flags, which are grouped in threes, fly for two weeks.
"We've been asked a lot why three," Bowen said. "It doesn't stand for any significance, it's just more noticable."
The flag project is paid for fundraisers through the club like Armuchee's TribeFest and the recent car show at the downtown Fiddlin Fest.
Ceremony
The annual Rome Veterans Day service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday Nov. 11, but will be held indoors at the Shanklin-Attaway American Legion post on Shorter Avenue.
The decision was made to move the event from Myrtle Hill Cemetery to the American Legion because of the likelihood of heavy rain form the remnants of Hurricane Eta.
As a COVID-19 safety precaution, representative Steve Rood said they are preparing to keep people spread at least six feet apart and encourage mask wearing, as described in event guidelines put out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Starting at 11 a.m., Rood will welcome everyone followed by a prayer from Floyd County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain David Thornton.
After attendees participate in the Pledge of Allegiance and salute the flag during the National Anthem, Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism Director Lisa Smith will tell the story of Charles Graves, Rome’s Known Soldier.
In addition, at 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., the ECO River Education Center at Ridge Ferry Park will hold special presentations on the bald eagle for veterans and their families. The program will be led by ECO Center Director Ben Winkelman.
Barbecue
The American Legion Post 52 at 1205 Calhoun Ave. is serving up barbecue and plates on Veteran's Day as well as this coming Saturday.
The sale on Veteran's Day will go from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with barbecue and wing plates going for $12, barbecue by the pound at $16, stew for $32 a gallon, $8 for a quart and $4 for a pint. The post will also hold a barbecue, stew and wing sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
They will also host a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. with limited tables available for rental yard sale for $ 10.
All funds go to scholarship funds and holiday food boxes for needful veterans. Pre-orders or questions can call 706-346-0119.