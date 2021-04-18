The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles' volleyball teams faced off with Collegedale Academy Middle School on Thursday.
The OCA junior varsity team suffered a 25-14, 25-10 loss, while the varsity Lady Eagles were defeated by scores of 25-17 and 25-21.
The Lady Eagles were hoping for better luck at home on Friday, but once again endured a sweep, this time at the hands of Boyd-Buchanan as the Lady Bucs from Chattanooga won the varsity match, 25-12 and 25-18. Scores of the JV match were not available as of press time.
Oakwood will go back on the road this Tuesday for varsity and junior varsity matches at Grace Baptist in Chattanooga before making the drive to Chattanooga Christian School on Thursday for a varsity/JV doubleheader against the Lady Chargers.
Oakwood will also participate in the ISC tournament, which gets underway on Monday, April 26.