The Oakwood Christian high school soccer team began what they hope will be a defense of their SCAA championship with a 2-2 tie against visiting Rhea County Academy on a hot and humid last Monday evening in Chickamauga.
The Warriors opened the scoring in the 15th minute, but they were later whistled for a foul in the box and Oakwood’s Caleb Epperson blasted home the penalty kick to tie the match and the score would remain 1-1 at halftime.
Early in the second half, the Eagles took the lead as senior Sam Lewis assisted sophomore Tomo Gilchrist to even the score. But RCA would counter with their second tally in the 50th minute to make it 2-2.
Lewis, Chase Hepinstall and freshman Hunter Hickman had some hard shots on goal in the second half, but neither team would find the back of the net again. Eagles’ head coach Dirk Dickson praised his team’s defense, led by the back line of Hepinstall, Jarrett Chambers, Knox Brashier and freshman Noah Renshaw, to shut down the Warriors in the second half.
“Overall I’m pleased,” Dickson said. “But we just need to start stronger and set the tone from the first whistle.”
OCA (0-0-1) had scheduled to play this past Friday at Old Suwanee Christian School in Buford, but Old Suwanee requested that the match be moved to Sept. 11.