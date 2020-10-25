Less than a week after the Oakwood Christian Academy High School team captured a GCAA state championship, the school’s middle school program began its quest for a fifth straight ISC conference title with a 6-1 home win over Boyd-Buchanan last Tuesday.
OCA would miss an early penalty kick and had several good looks in the opening half before finally breaking through late in the opening stanza. Elizabeth Silva connected on a pair of shots to give the Eagles a 2-0 lead at intermission.
With their nerves finally settled, Oakwood got back on the board just five minutes into the second half on Ryan Phillips’ first goal of the season.
The Buccaneers got a goal back after connecting on a handball penalty kick, but the Eagles would control the rest of the match.
Gavin Dempsey made it 4-1 with a well-placed shot in the 43rd minute and Silva blasted a shot into the top corner from 25 yards out. Dempsey capped off the night with a great crossing pass to a sprinting Phillips, who knocked home the final goal of the match in the closing seconds.
“The team looks good and their attitude has been great,” head coach Dirk Dickson said. “There are many members of this team that have helped us win previous conference championships and they have a strong desire for the program to continue being successful this season.”
Details from the Eagles’ home matches against Lookout Valley this past Thursday and Sale Creek this past Friday were not available as of press time.