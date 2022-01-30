The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles cruised to a 38-14 victory over Berean Academy last Tuesday.
Chloe Brodie had 10 points to go with two assists and two rebounds. Samantha Harris added nine points and 11 rebounds. Emma Dickson dropped in seven points and collected six boards, while Noelle Sullivan finished with six points, four rebounds and one assist.
Carly Tankersley had two points and three rebounds. Hailey Hickman added two points, two assists and seven rebounds, while Jenni Booth recorded two points and one board.
ST. JUDE GIRLS 31, OAKWOOD 17
Back at home this past Thursday, the Lady Eagles fell to the Saints in a conference matchup.
Brodie had seven points and three rebounds for OCA. Hickman scored four points and had five rebounds, while Harris scored four points and grabbed four boards.
Dickson picked up two points and three rebounds, while Tankersley and Isabella Bankston had one rebound apiece.
ST. JUDE BOYS 35, OAKWOOD 11
The Eagles fell behind 21-8 at halftime and lost a game to the Saints last Monday night in Chattanooga. Head coach Wayne McDonough said his team showed good effort and hustle, despite the score.
Luke Heptinstall led the Eagles with six points, followed by Gavin Dempsey with three and Braven Linebarger with two.
ST. JUDE BOYS 46, OAKWOOD 13
The rematch took place back in northwest Georgia on Thursday, but the results were the same as the visitors pulled away in the second half after leading 22-11 at intermission.
Heptinstall scored six points on a pair of 3-pointers. Dempsey added three points, while Trey Tindell and Ryan Strickland had two points each.
The conference tournament for both Oakwood teams was set to begin this week.