The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles lost two close games last week before closing out the week with a victory in their regular season finale.
Avery Green had 20 points, four rebounds and four steals for the Lady Eagles last Tuesday, but it was not enough to get past the Silverdale Lady Seahawks, who posted a 54-41 victory.
Mana Gilchrist finished with 10 points, four rebounds and four blocks. Anslee Tucker had five points, three steals and three boards, while Trinity Hall scored two points to go with three rebounds and three steals. Cheyenne Simpson and Caroline Tindell added two points apiece.
Facing the home-schooled Bradley Lady Knights from Tennessee without Gilchrist, who was unavailable for the game, the Lady Eagles dropped a narrow 31-30 decision on Thursday.
Green finished with 14 points, four rebounds and five steals, but was the only Oakwood player in double figures. Tucker had five points and seven rebounds, while Hall added four points.
Simpson had two points to go with five boards, while the rest of the scoring included two points from Tindell and Sidney Cahill and one point from Janel Buckels.
Closing out the regular season on Friday night, the Lady Eagles picked up a 55-28 region victory over Shiloh Hills to move to 11-7 overall and 5-2 in region play.
Green was red-hot from the outside. She scored 21 points on seven 3-pointers, including five in the first quarter alone. Tucker added seven points and Tindell had six, while Simpson and Presley Butcher scored five points each.
The remainder of the scoring included four points from Buckels, three by Sidney Cahill, and two each from Cadyn Cahill and Reagan Pickard. Gilchrist did not score, but enjoyed a big night with 10 steals, nine rebounds, four blocks and three assists.
The GAPPS Division I-AA Region 1 tournament was slated to begin this week.