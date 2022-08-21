082422_CCN_OCASoccerSeniors.jpg

The 2022 Oakwood Christian Academy soccer seniors include Garrett Dempsey (3), Joseph Dawson (9), Corey Holder (10), Tomo Gilchrist (12) and Chase Hepinstall (13).

 Scott Herpst

The Oakwood Christian Eagles stayed red hot at the start of the 2022 soccer season by rolling past Old Suwanee Christian, 9-1, Friday night on the road.

Tomo Gilchrist netted a hat trick for the Navy-and-Gold. Chase Hepinstall and Hunter Hickman each scored twice, while Isaiah Staven and Garrett Dempsey both found the back of the net once.

