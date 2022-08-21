OCA boots Old Suwanee to move to 2-0 By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Aug 21, 2022 16 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The 2022 Oakwood Christian Academy soccer seniors include Garrett Dempsey (3), Joseph Dawson (9), Corey Holder (10), Tomo Gilchrist (12) and Chase Hepinstall (13). Scott Herpst Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Oakwood Christian Eagles stayed red hot at the start of the 2022 soccer season by rolling past Old Suwanee Christian, 9-1, Friday night on the road.Tomo Gilchrist netted a hat trick for the Navy-and-Gold. Chase Hepinstall and Hunter Hickman each scored twice, while Isaiah Staven and Garrett Dempsey both found the back of the net once.OCA (2-0), who have outscored its first two opponents by a combined score of 17-1, will open their home slate on Thursday with a 4 p.m. match against Covenant Christian. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now 5 more students face battery charges following Thursday lunchroom brawl at Rome High; that's 16 so far this week Police: 11 students charged following separate fights on consecutive days at Rome High. One dead, another injured in early morning shooting in Cedartown GBI investigating clerk of court after cellphone fire at Floyd County Courthouse Summary of Rome City Schools updates through this morning. Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back