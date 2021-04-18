The Oakwood Christian Eagles fell to 0-6 on the season after a 16-1 loss to Cherokee Christian School last Tuesday afternoon in Woodstock.
Hunter Hickman went 2 for 2 with a double, an RBI and a stolen base for the Eagles. Gabe Daugherty, Jayden Patterson, Ryan Davis and Noah Renshaw also had singles for OCA.
Daugherty started on the mound and pitched two innings. He struck out one batter and walked five, while Caleb Epperson threw an inning of relief for Oakwood.
The Eagles' game at Howard, scheduled for this past Thursday in Chattanooga, had to be postponed due to lack of umpires.
Lady Eagles fall in Griffin
The Oakwood Christian softball team dropped an 18-1 road decision at Skipstone Academy this past Thursday.
Lily Green, Caroline Tindell and Gracie Lea Heard had singles in the loss, while Tindell was credited with her team's only RBI.
Tindell also started the game in the circle and suffered the loss. Avery Green pitched two-thirds of an inning in relief. She gave up one hit and struck out two batters.