Last week was an impressive one for the Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles, who went on the road and took down three GHSA opponents to run their record to 12-8 overall.
On Tuesday, the Lady Eagles outlasted Ringgold, 25-22, 22-25, 15-12, in a match played at Ringgold.
Lily Green threw down 17 kills to go with five digs, four aces and a block in the win. Mana Gilchrist had six kills, 13 digs, five aces and an assist. McKenley Baggett collected five kills and eight digs and Avery Green had six digs and two kills in addition to 29 assists.
Anslee Tucker had nine digs, an assist and a kill. Olivia Guest added seven digs, two aces, two kills and one assist, while Elliana Hammond recorded two digs.
Then on Thursday, Oakwood knocked off Class AAAAA Cass, 25-16, 25-16, before a 25-6, 25-10 victory over Gordon Central.
Lily Green had 18 kills on the evening, adding three aces, five assists, six digs and one block. Gilchrist finished with 10 kills, seven aces, four assists and six digs. Baggett picked up seven kills and four digs, while Avery Green dished out 27 assists to go with seven aces, five kills and seven digs.
Guest recorded 10 digs, two kills and an ace. Tucker had five aces and nine digs, while Hammond added one dig.