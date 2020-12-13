The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles clicked off two straight road victories this past weekend, while the Eagles fell on consecutive nights, losing at Berean Academy in Chattanooga on Friday before a setback against Unity Christian School in Rome on Saturday.
Oakwood girls 45, Berean 33
Lily Green finished with 16 points for the Lady Eagles in Friday’s opener, while Mana Gilchrist dropped in 11. Grayson Broadrick added eight points, followed by six from Avery Green and two each from Anslee Tucker and Raleigh Suits.
Oakwood girls 52, Unity 51
The Lady Eagles trailed 21-17 at intermission and were down 35-33 after three quarters, but found a way to be in front when the final buzzer sounded.
OCA took the lead with 30 seconds to play and were able to get one final stop to seal the win.
Gilchrist, the freshman, had a game-high 21 points, 14 coming in the second half to lead the charge. Avery Green scored 15 points on the night and 12 by Lily Green gave the Navy-and-Gold three players in double figures. Tucker added four points to round out the scoring.
The Lady Eagles (5-2) were slated to play Monday night at home against Gordon Lee, but due to newspaper deadlines, details of the game were not available as of press time.
Berean boys 67, Oakwood 33
The Eagles were cold from the floor on Friday and were unable to recover after a slow start.
Price Ray had 14 points in defeat for OCA, but was the only Eagle in double figures. Tomo Gilchrist added four points. Jarrett Chambers, Joseph Dawson and Eli Dickson all had three points, while Garrett Dempsey, Caleb Epperson and Knox Brashier finished with two apiece.
Unity Christian boys 89, Oakwood 55
The Eagles (0-6) found their shooting touch is a little more on Saturday, but still came up on the short end of the scoreboard.
Epperson had three 3-pointers and 16 points, while Ray connected on four long-range shots and added 15 points. Dawson finished with 12 and Gilchrist added seven, while five points from Dempsey rounded out the scoring.