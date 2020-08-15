The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles’ volleyball squads traveled south to Summerville this past Thursday and won a pair of matches against the host Lady Indians.
OCA’s Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools (GAPPS) team handed Chattooga a 25-15, 20-25, 15-5 defeat, while their Southern Christian Athletic Association (SCAA) team beat Chattooga’s JV, 25-20, 21-25, 15-12.
The Lady Eagles also faced Pepperell during the tri-match. The GAPPS team moved to 2-1 overall by posting a 25-5, 25-20 victory, while the SCAA team lost to the Lady Dragons’ JV team by scores of 25-14 and 25-8 and fell to 1-2 overall on the season.
OCA began their seasons last past Tuesday with home losses to the home-school based Chattanooga Patriots. The GAPPS team lost in four sets, 25-12, 19-25, 19-25 and 20-25, while the SCAA squad dropped a 25-21, 25-12 decision.
In three matches, Lily Green had 30 kills, eight aces, seven blocks and 22 digs for the GAPPS squad. Mana Gilchrist picked up 17 kills, 11 digs, two blocks and two aces, while Avery Green recorded 65 assists to go with 12 aces, six kills, five blocks and six digs.
Also getting into the stat column was McKenley Baggett (12 kills, 18 digs, 1 ace), Olivia Guest -(6 kills, 23 digs, 1 ace), Anslee Tucker (4 aces, 25 digs, 5 kills), Elliana Hammond (6 aces, 4 digs) and Raleigh Suits (2 digs).
Individual stats for the SCAA team were not available as of press time.