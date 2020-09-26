The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles secured the No. 1 seed for the GAPPS Division I, Region 1 volleyball tournament on Oct. 10 with a quick 25-15, 25-19, 25-8 victory at Unity Christian in Rome last Tuesday night.
Individual statistics for OCA (13-8, 4-0) had not been provided as of press time.
The top two teams in the region tournament will advance to the state tournament. OCA, who will host the tournament on Oct. 10, is the defending region champion and advanced to the state quarterfinals a year ago.
The Lady Eagles were slated to face Georgia Cumberland Academy on Thursday, but results were not available as of press time.