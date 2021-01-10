The Oakwood Christian Academy Lady Eagles got 10 points apiece from sisters Lily and Avery Green in an easy 48-18 victory at Shenandoah Baptist last Tuesday night.
Avery also added five rebounds and five assists in the victory. No further details were available as of press time.
Oakwood girls 44, Praise Academy 21
The Lady Eagles improved to 9-2 overall on the season with a win on Saturday in Powder Springs.
Lily Green had 13 points and 10 rebounds, along with four steals and a block. Mana Gilchrist had eight points, four steals and four assists, while Avery Green had eight points and four assists. Cheyenne Simpson added five points. Raleigh Suits collected three points and a pair of steals, while Anslee Tucker had two points and four steals.
Results of the boys’ game were not available as of press time.
Oakwood JV boys 52, Shenandoah 36
The Eagles got balanced scoring to pick up their first win of the season last Tuesday. Hunter Hickman paced OCA (1-5 overall, 1-2 in SCAA) with 13 points, followed by Gabe Daughtery with 10, Cason Baggett with nine, Micah Wellwood with eight and John McDonough with seven.
Three points from Ryan Davis and two from Jayden Patterson rounded out the scoring.