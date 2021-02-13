The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles will begin their quest for a GAPPS state championship this week, but they will have a long and tough road to navigate in order to make it to the finals.
Back-to-back losses in the Division I-AA Region 1 tournament relegated the Lady Eagles to a No. 4 seed in the state tournament. As a result, OCA (13-6) was slated to open the state tournament at Region 2 champion Arlington Christian Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Lyndon Academy girls 63, Oakwood 62
Despite a 28-point, 15-rebound, three-steal effort from Lily Green, the Lady Eagles dropped a narrow one-point decision in the region tourney opener at Unity Christian School in Rome on Thursday.
Grayson Broadrick added 16 points, six rebounds and three assists and Avery Green picked up 10 points to go with eight boards and four assists. McKenley Baggett had four points and three rebounds. Raleigh Suits added three points and three rebounds, while Anslee Tucker scored one point and collected four assists.
Unity Christian 54, Oakwood 50
In the region’s consolation game on Friday, the Lady Eagles couldn’t find a way to get past the host Lady Lions. Lily Green had 15 points to pace OCA, adding four rebounds. Avery Green collected 14 points, four rebounds, four assists and six steals, and Mana Gilchrist scored nine points and pulled down seven boards.
The rest of the stats included eight points, five rebounds and two blocks by Broadrick, four points from Cheyenne Simpson and four rebounds apiece from Tucker and Suits.
The Oakwood varsity boys did not qualify for the region tournament, while the OCA boys’ JV team was set to begin play in the SCAA conference tournament this week.