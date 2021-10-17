The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles played their final home match of the season last Tuesday and swept Alleluia Community School of Augusta, 25-13, 25-16 and 25-17, in the quarterfinals of the GAPPS Division I-A state volleyball tournament.
Mana Gilchrist powered the offense with 14 kills, while adding seven digs, four blocks, three aces and one assist. McKenley Baggett recorded seven kills, 14 digs and four aces, and Avery Green dished out 20 assists to go with six digs, four kills, three aces and two blocks.
Anslee Tucker collected 14 digs, two kills, two assists and one ace. Aby Whitlock had four digs, two aces and one kill, while Caroline Tindell added three digs, two aces, a kill and a block.
The win put the Lady Eagles in the state semifinals opposite The Habersham School of Savannah, the same team that beat Oakwood Christian in last year’s state championship game.
Unfortunately for the Navy-and-Gold, Habersham would deny them a shot at a state title with a 25-23, 25-23, 25-23 win in a match played at Rock Springs Christian School in Milner.
Individual statistics for the Lady Eagles were not available as of press time.
Oakwood Christian ended its season with a 26-13 record.