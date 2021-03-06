The 2020 season ended before it even began for the Oakwood Christian baseball team as COVID-19 concerns cancelled the season.
And while the Eagles would have much rather played baseball last spring rather than sit, there was a bit of a silver lining with the hiatus.
“We’re looking a lot better than we would have last year,” head coach Kraig Givens explained. “We’re a lot more experienced (this year) in that we have a number of players that moved up from the eighth grade and we had two kids moved into the area who love baseball and that’s going to help us a ton.
“There’s still a lot to be determined, like pitching. There’s a lot of guys that can (pitch), but who’s going to be able to do it well is the question. Still, we have a lot of potential. We have the potential to be strong at each of the defensive positions and these guys are ready to go. They’ve been missing it for a while now.”
Givens will have just two seniors on the club and just three underclassmen total, while underclassmen dominate the make-up of the roster.
Senior Caleb Epperson has played third base in the past and will pitch some this year, but is versatile enough to play most positions on the field. Then there is senior Jared Haney, who did not play baseball until his freshman year, but enjoys the game and has good potential. He will mostly play at first base and could see some time of the outfield.
Givens said both players will provide excellent leadership for his young squad.
The lone junior is Jarrett Chambers, who has played for Givens at Oakwood since middle school. Chambers can play in the middle of the infield or in the outfield and will give the Eagles good speed and athleticism.
Among the sophomore, Joseph Dawson, who moved to the area out of Washington State, has plenty of baseball experience and can play a number of different positions on the field. Meanwhile, Corey Holder is returning after not being on the team last year. He will see most of his playing time in the outfield.
A large freshman contingent will see several players earn starting positions. Those players include catcher Cason Baggett, third baseman/shortstop Ryan Davis, corner infielder Tanner Davis, utility player Hunter Hickman, outfielder Jayden Patterson, first baseman/outfielder Noah Renshaw and outfielder/catcher Nick Yearout.
The roster is rounded out by eighth grader, Gabe Daugherty, who will play mostly in the infield, but could see sometime in the outfield. Several of the underclassmen will also log innings on the mound.
Givens said he is still rounding out his coaching staff, but one coach who is expected to help out with the Eagles this year is an Oakwood Christian baseball alum, Philip Davis, and the older brother of two players on this year’s team.
“It’s kind of hard to say what the strength of this team will be,” Givens added. “I’ve kind of been surprised by a lot of things, especially with the ninth graders, but I think (one of) the strengths will be unity. There’s a ton of potential for them to come together and become family and they’ve already begun that process.
“Games tend to dictate how that process goes along, but if we can stay unified, I think it’ll definitely be a strength. Plus, our defense should probably be a strength as well.
The coach added that the key to the season would be how his team’s pitching develops.
“If we can keep moving forward with our pitching, then we have a chance to really fight and be in just about every game on our schedule, from what I know about our competition,” he said. “I think there’s a lot we can do if it develops.”