The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles are off to a 3-0 start to the season after three solid victories last week, including two on the road.
OCA girls 33, Georgia Cumberland 22
The Lady Eagles lifted the curtain on the 2020-2021 basketball season last Tuesday night with an 11-point win in Calhoun. OCA allowed just one point in the second quarter and led by six after three quarters before extending its lead in the final period.
Lily Green, Avery Green and Mana Gilchrist had nine points each in the win. McKenley Baggett picked up four points and Cheyenne Simpson finished with two.
OCA girls 41, Shiloh Hills 15
The Lady Eagles led 32-2 at halftime on Thursday and coasted to a road win.
Avery Green and Lily Green had eight points each, followed by Anslee Tucker with seven and Gilchrist with six. Baggett added five points. Simpson recorded three and Raleigh Suits and Grayson Broadrick each had two.
OCA girls 66, Berean Academy 32
Back in Chickamauga on Friday night, Oakwood outscored their Chattanooga opponents 35-12 over the first two quarters to put the game away early.
Lily Green had 16 points, while Broadrick and Gilchrist gave OCA three players in double-figures as they both scored 15. Nine points by Tucker, seven by Avery Green and four from Simpson rounded out the scoring.
Shiloh Hills boys 78, OCA 36
Thursday night saw the Eagles open their new season and they trailed by just three points, 15-12, after the first quarter. However, the hosts would dominate the next two periods to run away with the victory.
Caleb Epperson and Jacob Dawson shared team-high honors with eight points apiece. Price Ray and Tomo Gilchrist each had six points. Garrett Dempsey and Knox Brashier each finished with three, while Jarrett Chambers added two.
Hearts Academy boys 78, OCA 40
The Panthers from Powder Springs led 22-5 after the first quarter on Saturday night and never looked back as they defeated the Eagles in Chickamauga.
Epperson hit four threes and collected 16 points. Ray added 13 and Dawson finished with seven as OCA fell to 0-2 on the young season. Dempsey added three points and Chambers chipped in with one.