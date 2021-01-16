No girls’ team in the Catoosa-Walker County area is currently hotter than the Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles.
The Navy-and-Gold picked up its seventh and eighth consecutive victories last week and will take an 11-2 record into a game at Cleveland Christian on Tuesday of this week.
Oakwood girls 56, Shiloh Hills 10
Last Monday night in Chickamauga, OCA cruised behind 16 points from Grayson Broadrick and 12 from Mana Gilchrist.
Caroline Tindell had six points, followed by McKenley Baggett with five, while Lily Green, Avery Green and Cheyenne Simpson added four each for the Lady Eagles.
Oakwood girls 59, Ridgeland 33
The Lady Eagles led by just two points at the end of the first quarter, but extended their lead to 23-12 at halftime before a 16-6 fourth-quarter helped put away their eighth straight victory.
Gilchrist had a big night for Oakwood with 17 points, nine rebounds, seven blocked shots and six assists. Lily Green had 17 points and seven rebounds, while Avery Green added 10 points.
Broadrick scored eight points, pulled down six boards and blocked four shots. Baggett, Simpson and Tindell had two points each, while Anslee Tucker finished with one point and three steals.
Shiloh Hills boys 81, Oakwood 41
The Eagles fell behind last Monday and never made up deficit. Price Ray poured in 16 points in the loss. Caleb Epperson added nine points, followed by Garrett Dempsey with six, Tomo Gilchrist and Joseph Dawson with four apiece and Knox Brashier with two.
Ridgeland boys 75, Oakwood 41
OCA took an early 5-2 lead, but the Panthers answered with a dozen unanswered points in the first quarter en route to a 29-14 lead at intermission.
Epperson connected on five 3-pointers and had a game-high 20 points for the Eagles (0-8). Dawson dropped in eight points. Gilchrist added seven, followed by Jarrett Chambers with four and Ray with two.
Cleveland Christian JV boys 47, Oakwood 42
The OCA junior varsity boys’ team faced off with the varsity squad from Cleveland Christian School on Thursday and led most of the way. However, Cleveland Christian would score the final six points of the game to take the lead with a minute to go and hold on for the win.
Hunter Hickman had 10 points for the Eagles (1-6). Ryan Davis finished with nine and John McDonough added six. Micah Wellwood and Gabe Daugherty both went for five, followed by Cason Baggett with four and Isaiah Staven with three.