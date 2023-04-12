Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum will host a free Community Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 to celebrate spring with free admission and all-day access to the Oak Hill home and the Martha Berry Museum.
“If you always drive by our gates but have never stopped to visit, Community Days are a great way to learn about and experience all Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum has to offer,” says Allison Moore, Director of Community Engagement & Education at the museum. “We hope you will come out and enjoy spring at Oak Hill!”
The event will include access to the Oak Hill home and gardens, The Martha Berry Museum, the Waterflames & Walking on Water exhibition, the New Creation film, and an art activity inspired by our current special exhibition. The Martha Berry Museum has been honored to host Waterflames & Walking on Water and hopes you will see it before it’s gone! For more information about the exhibit, please visit: https://www.berry.edu/articles/news/2023/BCIL-lecture. No reservations are required, so please stop by anytime between 10 AM — 3 PM.
Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum, part of Berry College, includes both an historic home and traditional museum exhibits. The Oak Hill home, built in the 1880s, is the Greek Revival mansion of Martha Berry, founder of Berry College. Oak Hill was the childhood home of Berry and later became her adult residence, altered to her personal taste. Oak Hill was gifted by Berry to the schools and remains intact as she left it in the 1930s. The estate also features the Original Cabin, award-winning gardens, the Walkway of Life and additional trails, and the Christopher Browning Pavilion.
In addition to the Waterflames & Walking on Water special exhibition, the Martha Berry Museum has multiple galleries showcasing the life of Martha Berry and the history of Berry College. The Berry College Timeline Exhibition tells the history of The Berry Schools’ development from the first Sunday school held in the Berry family’s playhouse to a 27,000 acre, four-year Liberal Arts College. Also on display is the On a Personal Note exhibit, which features many of Martha Berry’s personal writings and belongings.