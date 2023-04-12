Celebrate spring with free admission to Oak Hill & the Martha Berry Museum!

The Martha Berry Museum, 24 Veterans Memorial Highway, Rome.

 Matthew McConnell

Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum will host a free Community Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 to celebrate spring with free admission and all-day access to the Oak Hill home and the Martha Berry Museum.

“If you always drive by our gates but have never stopped to visit, Community Days are a great way to learn about and experience all Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum has to offer,” says Allison Moore, Director of Community Engagement & Education at the museum. “We hope you will come out and enjoy spring at Oak Hill!”

