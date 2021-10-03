The NWGA Center for Independent Living has named Christina Holtzclaw as its new executive director.
Holtzclaw started with the organization, formerly known as disABILITY LINK NW, in 2004 when the center opened in Rome. NWGA CIL is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering people with disabilities of all types and of any age in Northwest Georgia.
After many years of dedicated service as executive director, Maia Santamaria is retiring from her position with the NWGA Center for Independent Living. The organization expressed its thanks for her leadership, compassion and tenacity for the Independent Living movement and executing its mission in Northwest Georgia.
The NWGA CIL provides services and programs and works in partnership with each person with a disability to achieve their chosen goals. Centers for Independent Living (CILs) are worldwide, and NWGA CIL is one of nine in Georgia.
NWGA CIL serves the second largest area in Georgia, both in terms of general population and population of people with disabilities. Holtzclaw brings extensive leadership experience to her new position through seventeen years’ experience working at the NWGA CIL.
She has been working with the University of Montana and the national rural independent living council on Phase 2 curriculum of the rural project to work with NWGA CIL’s fifteen counties. She will be presenting nationally on rural independent living for the second time this year.
Holtzclaw has been a member of the Georgia Council of the Blind and the Federation for the Blind. She continues courses with Perkins School For The Blind and Braille Institute. Holtzclaw holds a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Shorter University.
She was born and raised in Rome. In addition to working, she enjoys running, yoga, and going to the beach. She is married with six children. Her guide dog is named Felicia. Her family attends Life Church.