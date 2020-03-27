As part of our commitment to our readers and the communities which we live in and serve, we have removed our paywall for at least the next few weeks so everyone has access to our continuing coverage of the spread of coronavirus locally and statewide. For everyone who supports local journalism through their paid subscriptions, we’d like to say we appreciate you and your continued support.
Most Popular
Articles
- Rome city commission orders residents to shelter in place; Floyd County to discuss Tuesday
- Rome police: Teen killed in accidental shooting on South Sycamore Street
- Update: Body of missing Gordon County man found in Bartow County
- Department of Public Health confirms only one Floyd County resident has died resulting from COVID-19 infection
- Report: Silver Creek woman assaulted train engineer with machete
- Officials report 25 coronvirus deaths in Georgia; 620 cases
- Floyd County man granted petition for new hearing
- Calhoun, Gordon County announce joint resolution declaring state of emergency
- Many Northwest Georgia COVID-19 cases linked to one gathering; Georgia lists 1,643 positives statewide
- City manager: Resolution meant to curb COVID-19, not shut down restaurants