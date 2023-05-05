Photos were not available for these Heritage High School seniors:
Dylan Grey Alton
Isaac Emanuel Arellano Nelson
Sophie Clementine Atwell
Jarod Lee Barnes
Abigail Noel Black
Jasmine Rene Brooks
Destiny Michelle Brown
Hattie Taygen Brown
Macie Marie Burnett
Madison Calhoun
Charles Henry Carman
Dontrell Copeland
KRonn Elijah Lavell Cross
Katie Maria Delaney
Rhett Alexander Dutto
Fransisco William Fejeran
Perla Ulyssa Garcia
Ashley Nicole Hixon
Taylor Huff
John Paul Hurst
Olivia Kilburn
John Harvey Lynn
Logan Jacob Lyons
Patrick Robert Moyer
Payton Maddox Newman
Devlan Lance Nickles
Shelby Lynn Painter
Braxton Lee Parker
Daniel Leonidovich Patouga
Christian James Richard Penny
Mercy Odetta Peterson
Kai Pratt
Elijah Steven Richardson
Julian William Sexton
Joshua Gage Shaver
Cameron Lee Sherlin
Joseph Rein Stephens
Georgia Gayle Stephenson
Alexia Kay Freitas Taylor
Taylor Raymond Vinson
Jacob Ryan White
Lindsey Nicole Wilson
Savannah Grace Wilson
Azrael Woody
