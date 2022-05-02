Photos were not available for the following Heritage High School seniors:

Joseph Daniel Abraham

Zachary Richard Affolder

Adam Riley Atkinson

Cole Stephen Baldwin

Michael Cole Brock

Randy Allen Brooks

Jordyn Alexander Browning

Dakota Allen Bunch

Micheal Jacob Burnette

Dylan Lee Burns

Chrissy Ann Byassee

Kasey Angelina Capote

Madison Brooke Cates

Brooklin Abbigale Collins

William Guerrero Cortes

Hannah Elizabeth Dantzler

Kaleb Jackson Dixon

Jacob Tyson Dye Stoker

Tanner Cole Eady

Tucker James Fields

Destiny Raven Frady

Alyson Elaine Galloway

Ian Lee Gentry

Logan Mikel Gereighty

Bryson Nicholas Greene

Colton Riley Grow

Makhi Romeo Hall

Chris Eugene Hammer

Stephanie Paige Haney

Judydon Carmelita Hanway

Ethan Lee Holmes

Casey Daniel Irvin

Elhan Karajkovic

Tanner Lawson McCormick

Shelby LeeAnn McWilliams

Madison Claire Nix

Lyle Jordan Parent

Gavin Wayne Pennington

Kayla Renee Prescott

George Christian Matthew Piper Prusia

Jasmine Ramos

Gideon Hyle Reeves

Araceli Rocha

Harley Wayne Rollins

Dev Sudesh Shah

Nolan Lane Silvers

Devyn Sizemore

Damion Ray Smith

Graeme Elijah Smith

Joshua Sean Andre Smith

Caedon Dallas Stafford

Madeline Paige Stewart

Nikolaus Paul Switzer

Tommy Lee Truong

Lauren Elizabeth Turner

Liliana Isabel Velazquez

Jay Keith Wales

Jade Nicole Walker

Dakota Aaron Wesley-Priest

