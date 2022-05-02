Not pictured May 2, 2022 53 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Photos were not available for the following Ringgold High School seniors:Katelin Marie BarkerTyler James BarkerAeris LeighAnn BrownMadison Louise BrownXavier Donovan Caine BryanIsaiah Zander ClarkKatelyn Kendel ColindresDakota Lee ConleyBrice Jackson CookLogan Wyatt CrawfordMary Grace CribbAllison Grace DaltonAshlynn Alise DanielElla Grace DarbyKorion Marshawn DumasLona Daniell DunnJohnathan Adam DyerJacob Joseph EvansDylan Scott FaytaMarcus Dewayne FortsonParker Trent GillJayden Michael GilsonEmily Nicole GordyJacob William GuffeySierra Nicole HaithcockEvan Lee HamiltonIan Alexander HammonsEric Dyson HancockBrock Alexander HartMadison Nicole IngleChrisleidy Jean SantanaDrake Ellis JeterFaith Nicole KirbyDanielle Alexis LonerAiden Garrett LongGavin Alexander LoyLexie Dianna McCoyDanny Dakota MorrisDrelyn Justin Terrel MorrisGabriel Allen ParkerKishan Pareshbhai PatelEthan Christopher PetersSerena Iris QuinnKain McKoy RayAerowyn Brooke RiddleCharles Cecil RussellShawn Logan RussellCatherine Danyle ShellDrake Lee SilversZachary Bryson SuttonNaomi Cheyanne SwansonSawyer Reece TinkerJacob Jefferson Van AllenAdriana Helena VelazquezVincent Aloysius VelkerWilliam John WalkerJerry Eugene WallaceRaleigh Cullin Wells-LarsenJayden Dewayne WilliamsNicholas Ethan WilliamsJaxon Alexander Yarger Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Police: Arrests on Pleasant Valley Road 'a major blow to the drug trade in Floyd County' Rome gives green light to large housing developments along U.S. 411, tables former Northwest Regional Hospital rezoning Around Town: 'Sushi amplified' headed downtown, business moves and remembering the 'plant man' 'A teacher and mentor at heart': Rome school superintendent Larry Atwell remembered Abandoned kitten finds foster home five hours away Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back