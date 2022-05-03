Photos were not available for the following Ridgeland High School seniors:

Dylan Michael Anable

Lamarcus Jermaine Bailey

Caleb Connor Bates

Jamahl Montrail Bentley

Timothy Blayne Bess

Olivia Paige Blanchard

Baylee Ann Bledsoe

Xavier Leigh Botts

Zachary Edward Brock

Damian Kai Brogdon

Maeniki Levi Brown

Hezekiah LaVante Burks

Arlyn Aleida Castillo Chavarria

Isaiah Grant Casto

K’yan Jeremiah Clark

Brayden William-Paul Collar

Aidan Travis Conley

Jasmine Cora Rose Cook

Cayden Zander Deering

Danielle Riley Edgeworth

Dominic Christopher Ellis

Erik Bryce Ellison

Manuel Francisco Felipe

Thomas Randolph Francisco

Noah Eugene Fuoss

Gavin Levi Gallegos

Bryanna Nicole Goldsmith

Gregory Mason Graham

Gannon Richard Hampton

Zackery Adam Harrison

Bishop James Hayden

Taylor Ashlynn Heatherly

Nichlos Dewayne Hickman

Timothy Alexander Higginbotham

Exavior Brennen Holt

Rebekah Nicole Hooton

Athena Jade Hussey

Chloe Alexis Hutto

Deandre LaWayne Jarrett Carter

Diego Jauregui

Isaac Thomas Johnson

LaDaniel James Lane

Elijah Blake Langston

Beau Braxton Lee

Colton Gage Mahan

Skylar Nicole Mason

Ariel Jaylin May

Layla Rose Mays

Jacob Wayne McCurdy

James Robert Melville

Johnny Draven Millraney

Jennalyn Nicole Moore

Oscar Ojeda

Thomas Anthony Paradiso

Melody Ann Renslow

Florinda Reynoso-Vargas

David Logan Richardson

David Rivera

Hailey Bryanna Robison

Rebecca Leann Rubi

Damian Steele Sapp

Dusty Leigh Saylors

Jacob Coulter Shaw

Dennis I Z Bernard Skyles

Ashten Cole Smith

Stormie Elizabeth Smith

Zoe Rae Stephens

Robby Isaiah Summey

Landen Bryce Tapley

Jacob Andrew Thomas

Harleigh Lynn Varney

Michael Jamieson Dylon Vickery

Camron Lee Wagner

Carson Lynn Wagner

Jason Timothy Walden

JerKoby Alexander Walton

Kalista Matana Williams

Seth Coleman Wingo

Landyn Maddox Wright

Zachary Thomas Zearfaus

