Bryson Jayce Alexander

Ruby Jeanne Alsobrook

Destiny Paige Atkins

Timothy Jared-Dean Atkins

Matthew Phillip Ballew

Heather Cheyenne Basham

Whitney Nicole Baxter

Hayley Marie Blackwell

Laelynn Ashlee Botts

Emilea Faith Brannon

Christopher Daniel Brown

Brianna Leigh Butler

Mohammed Malik Byrd

Ryan Enrique Xiloj Cantu

Kylee Shea Cheatham

Jaquavia Jeannette Maudie Climpson

Gage Harley Justice Collins

Kaile Ann Cooley

Jonna Nicole Cope

Jaylah Carrie Cosby

Rebekah Cheyenne Crane

Altavias Besi Cunningham

Michael Todd Davis

Moriah Jane Dawson

Parker Reece Dyer

Tristan Blake Ezell

Bryson Wyatt Felker

Zoelynne Paige Ferrell

Jayla Ashlyn Fuller

Payton Eli Gilreath

Raelyn Shay Goins

Jonathan Everett Gregory

Brooke Diana Griffith

Caleb Robert James Gunther

Aminah Bell Hamidi

Gage Levi Hampton

Aidan Tobias Hardy

Jacob Elijah Lamar Higgins

Hunter Wayne Hixon

Mallory Suzanne Holcomb

Mark Daniel Hollifield

Preston Jake Homsombath

Lonee Leigh Howard

Sarah Elizabeth Hull

Phoenix Alexander Hullander

Anthony Edward Nathan Jones

Alexis Peter Juarez

Alana Faith Kennedy

Kirstan Renee Kilgore

Gavin Cole King

Hannah Michelle Klassen

Adam Scott Lilly

Caleb Bryce Livingston

Eryn Ashley Long

Collin Isaiah Mayes

John Lee McClure

Monica Lunn McClure

Dustin Tyran McCoy

Tierese Torello McCroskey

Robert Paul McCurdy

Seth Bryce Morgan

Landon Riley Ownby

Kalup Xavier Palmer

John William Payen

Joseph Raymond Perkins

Courtney Cheyenne Perry

Issac Edward Pettit

Travis Lee Prater

Troy Miller Prescott

Aiden Raul Raymer

Corey Lee Reagan

Olivia Elaine Reynolds

Jonathan Wayne Roberts

Christopher Rollins

James Edward Scholtz

Trinity LeAnn Shanahan

Bradley Austin Smith

Emmaleigh Cynthia Smith

Jadiah Alexis Smith

Daylen Elese Stevens

Kristina Hailey Marie Stoker

Destinee E’lexis Tarver

Andrew Dakota Veal

Jasmayn Shai Walcott

Malachai Jordan Walsh

Jeremai Lamaine Walton

Kaitlyn Nicole Watson

Hailey Brook Weaver

Jenna Brooke Whitefield

Chloe Elyse Whittington

Kenia Natora Brishay Williams

Madysson Nicole Williams

William Dewyne Woods

Adam Blake Wooten

Ridgeland High School's graduation will be Thursday, May 20, at 8 p.m. at the football field. In the event of rain, graduation will be on Saturday, May 22, at 9 a.m. at the football field.

Recommended for you