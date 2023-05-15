Photos were not available for these Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School seniors:
Jeremy Khalil Acevedo Mendez
Mason Jace Anderson
Mia Renae Anderson
Emma Riley Asher
Hailey Kalea Alizabeth Barr
Kaylin Hope Bentley
Matthew Hilton Boleen
LaDarrius Dashawn Bunch
Joey Edward Burr
Randall DeWayne Burr
Alexandria Raine Childress
Heather Evelyn Faith Christoper
Isaiah Adam Coleman
William Franklin Deland
Consuelo Mariana Delgadillo
Khristy Deana Dotson
Kevin LaDelle Dozier
Kenya Lutrice Echols
Rhiannon Joanette Evans
Hannah Ruth Foster
Tyrease Jawon Foster
David Solomon Galas
Braden Hawkins Goode
Hayden James Gray
Jevon Chase Green
Malachi Marquell Halsell
TaKara Wailla Harper
Landen Cole Hudgins
Alyssa Ann Nicole Kowalewski
Haley Michelle Lockhart
Maribel Lopez
Jerome Damadre McConnell
Caleb Ghalil McGill
Kyle Alexander McLean
Gavin Matthew Lee Miller
William Hunter Mooneyham
Billy Christopher Moore
Krista Jeanette Morris
Thomas Ethan Oliver
Eustrella Natalie Pacheco
Harry S Patel
Harsh Hasmukhbhai Patel
Raj Shitalkumar Patel
Vidhi Balkrishna Patel
Malachi Dean Prescott
Hunter Sean Reid
Jonathan David Resendiz
Savannah Brook Rice
Lucas Reign Richards
Sky Marie Richardson
Brodi Garrett Rizzo
Sadie Noel Robinson
Krystianna Grace Romans
Andrew Sanchez Neri
Chloe Joann Sasser
Catherine Marie Seiffert
Angeleene Tonee Joselle Simmons
Emily Faith Spencer
Savannah Renee Stone
Avery Martin Sugden
Bryson Andrew Sullivan
Isabella Breann Tate
Zada Nyriah Thurman
Darius Malee Tramble
Riley Ann Renee Treat
Kaitlyn Michelle Wallace
Joseph Tyson Weaver
Ace Lane Wolf
