Photos were not available for the following LaFayette High School seniors:

Jadem Landon Ash

Kaysie MaKenzie Banks

Kaitlyn Niccole Brackett

Branston Lee Ray Branham

Kaitlyn LeAnn Cameron

Emma Jeanne Campbell

Kyle Jacob Colton

Malina Lee Davis

Makayla Grace Davis

Nickolas Auston Dearing

River Slade Farmer

Gabriella Rose Fernandez

Gabriel Hunter Gilbert

Samantha Lynara Harris

Sophie Marie Harris

Samuel Gage Henderson

Joshua Ayden Hernandez

Triton Lee Hyatt

Jared Scott Ishie

Winter Elizabeth Johnson

Hailey Rose Jude

Mark Henderson Jude Jr.

Kayden Allissa McKenna Kirkland

Samaria Janea Knox

Ray Alexander Layne

Tylar Nikole Leamon

Gabriella Aurora Davina Malone

Kevin David Martinez

Kevin David Martinez

Shaelynn Rebecca Millsap

Travis Carter Millsaps

Jace Harris Mitchell

William Malachi Noles

Dylan Joseph Norton

Chastey MaKayla Osburn

Georgia Darlene Parrish

Landon Seth Knox Powers

Caleb Lake Prater

Jeremiah Reginald Proctor

Nicholas Jackson Radtke

Hayden Alan Rainwater

Calem Thomas Ratledge

Paxton Eric Rickert

Gabriella Faith Roach

Joshua Zaine Rogers

Rebecca Leann Rubi

Aidan Nicolas Sampley

Logan Jackson Sanders

Terry Gabriel Sansing

Kaley Elizabeth Shelton

Dillion Kyle Shropshire

Dylan Michael Silvers

Seth Eugene Simmons

William Carlton Smith

Lane Evan Steele

Jolyn Luann Switzer

Waylan Elliott Taylor

James Emanual Terry

Wesley Cameron Tiller

Christian Eugene Tompkins

Angel Michelle Trapp

Weston Jacob Robert Williams

Jacob Brian Wood

Brooklyn Marie Woods

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription