Photos were not available for these LaFayette High School seniors:
Jacob Reece Anderson
Jadha Ashlen Ayala
Adam Samuel Isaac Bailey
Jada Nicole Bishop
Ivy Grace Brown
Ruby Grace Brown
Myra Michaela Grace Carnes
Samuel Logan Clayton
Madeline Faye Hope Combs
Emily Grace Cordell
HayLee Elizabeth Cross
William Roscoe Cross IV
Joseph David Crumbley
Emerald Paige Davis
Cecelia Grace Strongbear Forester
Alexis Gabrielle Frady
Isabella Leigh Franklin
Kendahl Rae Gilreath
Christian Xavier Glenn-Jamison
Logan Raines Godfrey
Carrie Ellen Hall
Isaiah Jamil Harrell
Torrey Bayard Harris Jr.
Christopher Shane Hayden
Joseph Thomas Hegwood
Kylee Danielle Hixson
Brandon Riley Holtzclaw
Daniel Joseph Howell Jr.
Ivy Grace Hubay
Tyler Robert Hyatt
Lauren Dale Jackson
Shalena LeeAnn Jackson
Kamryn Marie Johnston
Blake Robert Jones
Gracelyn Odella Kinsey
Madison Paige Lane
Cassidy Marciona Lively
Matthew Cameron Long
Lydia Jo Lorenz
William Edward Payne Marmet
Kadin Ross Martin
Taylor Ashleighanna Nadine McCleskey
Hannah Elizabeth Minshew
Megan Lashea Mowry
Kson Dillianjer Newby
Tristan Blaine Patterson
Evan Lee Pendergraft
Jeremiah Dewonne Rapier
Sidnee Jolie Regal
Amy Grace Richardson
Camey Alyssa Rollins
Terry Gabriel Sansing
Darren Kent Scott
Channah Abigail Seiber
Benjamin Griffin Selman
Paris Francis Shelton
Danielle Sabrina Shields
Dillion Kyle Shropshire
Sylan Michael Silvers
Ariel Madelyn Sisson
Joshua Isaiah Smothers
Courtney Nicole Solomon
Thomas Michael Solomon
Tehya Peyton Stanley
Tristan Aaren Stanley
Simon Luke Tabor (in memory of)
Nathan Gordon Tatum
Bryan Eli Taylor
Waylan Elliott Taylor
Kaylee Lynne Treadway
Christion Brionce Watters-Ware
Autsin John-James Whittey
Paytin Lane Yoder
Trinity LeAnne Hope Younce
