LaFayette residents could lose its free recycling program if those who are dumping trash do not stop.
Abuse of the city's recycling program costs taxpayers $41,000 annually, according to a city news release, and the abuse has been ongoing for "quite some time."
“This has become a major issue within the Queen City of the Highlands. We want our citizens to be proud of where they live and be able to reside in a clean and beautiful area," City Manager David Hamilton stated in a news release. "It’s costing our citizens too much each year and we are going to have to do something to fix this abuse.
"We need the citizens of our great city to help us be watchful for anyone abusing this service, or we will have to do away with providing the recycling service in the City of LaFayette.”
Some people have treated the service like a dump, leaving "household garbage, metals, aluminum, contaminated plastic and paper products that can’t be recycled" at the recycling site, between Farris and Shaw streets in downtown, according to the news release.
City residents receive a free, single-stream recycling service that allows mixing paper, plastic and glass products together. The bins are sent to West Rock Recycling in Tennessee, and the city pays for the contents to be separated.
LaFayette residents pay for weekly garbage pickup on their utility bills; however, the abuse takes hours away each week from routine cleaning throughout the city as public works employees remove the garbage from the recycling site and send it to the landfill.
"This is especially difficult for public works on Fridays as the city’s knuckle boom drivers are off and no one is certified to drive the knuckle booms which leaves other public works officials to remove the waste by hand," according to the news release.
Recycling benefits the environment by reducing the need for extracting (mining, quarrying and logging), refining and processing raw materials -- all of which create substantial air and water pollution, the release explains. Recycling saves energy and reduces greenhouse gas emissions, which helps to combat climate change.
"So, if the goal of the recycling program is to reduce waste and save energy, the abuse at the LaFayette facility makes the free service moot and, unfortunately, a waste of taxpayers' money," the release stated.
LaFayette also offers free brush and debris removal based on a certain weight.