LFO students

Northwest Georgia high school students explored career pathways and educational opportunities during Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s (GNTC) Career Preview Day on Friday, Feb. 3, at the Walker County Campus in Rock Spring.

More than 150 students from Chattooga County High School, Dalton High School, Heritage High School, LaFayette High School, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School, Ridgeland High School and Ringgold High School attended the free event. Program directors at GNTC discussed their programs and provided tours of their labs.

