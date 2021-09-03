A letter signed by healthcare leaders in Northwest Georgia joined voices to urge people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and take precautions to stem the spread of the virus.
“We need your help like never before,” the letter stated. “The pandemic — its current surge driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant — continues to spread throughout Northwest Georgia and is quickly becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated. Most new cases, hospitalizations and people in our critical care units on ventilators and advanced oxygen support are unvaccinated.”
The letter was released Friday, Sept. 3, and signed by Georgia Department of Public Health's Dr. Gary Voccio and Dr. Zachary Taylor, AdventHealth's Southeast Region CEO Mike Murrill, Floyd Health System's CEO Kurt Stuenkel, Hamilton Medical Center's CEO Jeff Myers, Harbin Clinic's CEO Kenna Stock, Piedmont Cartersville Medical Center's CEO Chris Mosley and Redmond Regional Medical Center's CEO John Quinlivan.
“COVID-19 vaccination is our best tool for reducing the overwhelming strain on our health care system, health care providers and EMS personnel,” the letter stated.
With only 35 percent of Northwest Georgia fully vaccinated, they said the unvaccinated are highly vulnerable to the virus.
“While a few municipalities have declared a state of emergency, if you look across the regional health care landscape, there is no mistaking that we are experiencing a public health crisis,” the letter stated.
Since the beginning of July COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased dramatically, straining hospitals. A rise in deaths, which have lagged behind significant hospitalization rates by a few weeks “are increasing significantly, leaving families broken and torn apart and frontline workers physically and emotionally exhausted.”
“Cases and hospitalizations among school-aged children have increased to levels not yet seen in the pandemic,” the letter states. “We are seeing the highest number of weekly outbreaks in our schools since the pandemic began. This is preventable because many in this group are eligible for vaccination.”
Studies of over 4.5 million fully vaccinated Georgians show that the fully vaccinated are at low risk of becoming infected and at almost no risk of being hospitalized or dying.
Most cases of fully vaccinated people contracting COVID-19 have happened, but have been fewer and milder cases.
They asked that people seeking COVID-19 testing not go to hospital emergency rooms or call EMS unless a person is experiencing urgent symptoms like severe respiratory distress, stroke symptoms or trauma.
“Please help us keep our hospital emergency departments open so we can treat medical emergencies,” the letter states.
COVID-19 testing is currently available at different sites across Northwest Georgia. Information about these facilities, including address and hours of operation, can be found at www.DPH.Georgia.gov and www.NGHD.org. Testing is also available at most urgent care, primary care and pharmacy locations.
“Let’s work together to stop the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19. We strongly urge everyone age 12 and older to get vaccinated, wear a mask in public settings where social distancing is not possible and wash their hands frequently,” the letter stated. “The vaccines work. They are safe and they prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death. If you haven’t been vaccinated, please protect yourself, your loved ones and your community by doing so.”