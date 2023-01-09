A North Rome man is charged with conspiracy to traffic meth and using a communication device to commit a felony on Nov. 13, reports state.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
A North Rome man is charged with conspiracy to traffic meth and using a communication device to commit a felony on Nov. 13, reports state.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jopaul Dolkim Arsamiwil Atwater, 22, turned himself in Monday to face charges. He was being held without bail.
A South Rome woman is charged with burglary after a Dec. 22 incident where she entered a dwelling on Leafmore Road and stole several items, reports state.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Valincia Markita Cotton, 30, is charged with first degree burglary.
A Cedartown man is charged with possession of meth after an incident on Old Cedartown Road early Sunday morning, reports state.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Landon Cooper Weaver, 35, is charged with possession of meth, possession of marijuana and possession of drug related objects. He was being held on $5,700 bail as of Monday.
An area man was arrested early Saturday after choking a woman and damaging her car during an incident on Blacks Bluff Road, police reports state.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Dustin Paul Messex, 26, is charged with felony aggravated assault, second degree criminal damage to property as well as misdemeanor battery and obstruction of law enforcement officers. He was being held on $11,200 bail as of Monday.
A South Rome woman is charged with meth possession after an incident on Chateau Drive Saturday, reports state.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Angela Abernathy, 43, is charged with possession of meth and drug related objects. She was being held on $5,700 bail as of Monday.
Rome police responded to a report that a pistol was stolen from a vehicle on Dec. 31 around noon, reports state.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
The owner said he left his Springfield XD .40-caliber pistol in the driver's side door in a holster. He told police he wasn't sure if the vehicle was locked.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.