The Sonoraville High School football team scored first Friday night, but undefeated North Oconee scored the rest to defeat the Phoenix, 49-6, in a GHSA first-round playoff win on the Titans' field.
The win means North Oconee will advance to the Sweet 16 next week against Lovett, which eliminated Westminster, 20-10, in their first-round matchup near Atlanta.
For Sonoraville, the game could not have gotten off to a better start with a long drive, a forced turnover and a touchdown all in the first six months. But then North Oconee junior athlete Khalil Barnes, who has reportedly narrowed his college football recruiting choices to playing at either Clemson or Notre Dame, made a couple of electrifying plays and the Titans were on their way.
Coming into the game wanting to run the football to keep a North Oconee offense that averaged over 45 points a game this year on the side, the team from Gordon County did just that right way.
Taking over at their own 20 to start the game, running back Wyatt Springfield had two carries for 12 yards and quarterback Jaxon Pate had two more for 10 yards before Pate found senior wide receiver Brant Bryant for a 33-yard pickup to the North Oconee 25.
Two running plays netted three yards, putting the Phoenix in a fourth-and-seven but a run came up short, giving the Titans the football on their own 17.
On the first play from scrimmage, the Phoenix put a hit on Barnes and he fumbled. Springfield, who was a busy young man Friday night,