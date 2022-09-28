Each week, the North Georgia United soccer team, as the newest franchise in the United Professional Soccer League (UPSL), experiences something new and exciting.
Okay something new. But sometimes its not so exciting.
Just over three weeks ago, they made their professional debut as a team with an attention-getting 11-1 win over Atlanta City 19-and-under team. But a week later, they found out there would be the ups-and-down they anticipated in this startup, falling 4-0 to Dalton United in a battle of Gordon and Whitfield county teams.
Then last Saturday, they didn't get to play at all when Strongest Atlanta didn't fulfill its commitment to play, but under UPSL rules that is a forfeit and an official 2-0 victory in the standings so they are 2-1 on the year with a Forfeit win.
Now they will have another first in team franchise history Saturday night when they play their first road game in Birmingham, Alabama against Birmingham FC.
"We're excited to see how we do in that first road game," said North Georgia United owner/founder Jonathan Torres. "I really think this will be our biggest test so far because not only on the road, but it's a long road trip. This is going to be a three or four-hour drive for some of our players and you're talking about an all-day commitment for the players, so it's going to be a big test for us. But we're totally excited to see how we look when we're not in Calhoun or Dalton because good teams find a way to win on the road and we feel like we've got a good team. We are new, but I think we have a good team."
After the opening win, he said they simply couldn't find the back of the net against Dalton United in the teams' first-ever regular season meeting.
"We played well against Dalton United, it was just a tough loss," Torres said. "It was one of those games we fell behind in the first half and just couldn't rally. And we played well in that second half, much better than we did in the second half. The players never quit. We kept working to get on the board and get things working, but we just weren't able to do it."
Dalton scored three first half goals to lead 3-0 after the first 45 minutes of play. They would add one more in the final 45 to close it out.
