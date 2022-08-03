With each passing day, the North Georgia United soccer club moves closer to playing its first game as the newest member of the United Professional Soccer League development program.

The upcoming 2022 schedule will be released anytime now. The team will also have its red-and-black gear available for sell on its website. But now for now, they just keep working so they are ready to go when the time is actually announced.

