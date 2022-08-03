With each passing day, the North Georgia United soccer club moves closer to playing its first game as the newest member of the United Professional Soccer League development program.
The upcoming 2022 schedule will be released anytime now. The team will also have its red-and-black gear available for sell on its website. But now for now, they just keep working so they are ready to go when the time is actually announced.
"Things are going great," CEO/team founder Jonathan Torres said this week. "The new guys that we brought in from our tryouts have worked their way into our rotation very smoothly and I think the team is looking very good. We look a little more in sync and seem to have a little more cohesiveness every day. But I think we're coming along just like I hoped we would and we feel like things are going very well for us right now."
And in just the past couple of weeks, they have made a couple of big announcements.
First, Calhoun resident Kevin Brito will be the team's head coach and Torres, who is an assistant, said they are very excited about the man in charge.
"I think Kevin's going to do a great job," Torres said. "Initially, he reached out to me about being a part of our club and he came to every practice and every tryout and was really showing that he had a lot of knowledge about the game and a lot of great ideas about how the game should be played. So we considered several people, but decided that Kevin would be the best person to lead our team and I'm very happy to have him.