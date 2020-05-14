Justice, Supreme Court of GeorgiaElizabeth “Beth” Beskin, Charlie Bethel (I)
Justice, Supreme Court of GeorgiaHal Moroz, Sarah Hawkins Warren (I)
Judge, Court of AppealsChristian Coomer (I)
Judge, Court of AppealsSara Doyle (I)
Judge, Court of AppealsElizabeth Dallas Gobeil (I)
Judge, Court of AppealsDavid Todd Markle (I)
Judge, Court of AppealsCarla McMillan
Judge, Superior CourtJohn E. “Jack” Niedrach (I)
Judge, Superior CourtBryan Johnson
Probate JudgeSteven Burkhalter (I)
Chief MagistrateJustin Hight, W. Gene Richardson (I)
Nonpartisan judicial races will also be on both parties’ ballots