Photos were not available for the following Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School seniors:

Mason Brown Adair Ireland

Jagger Haden Alegre

Jorge Anthony Arellano

Alyssa Sky Bailey

Christina Alvarene Bailey

Richard Eujean Bell

Alejandro Ray Beltran

Anson Osten Blansit

Mason Bailey Booth

Kemontae Ja'Juan Bowens

Austin Clay Burkhalter

Ian Vaughn Cannon

Logan Kyne Carroll

Kylee Jaylen Chadwick

Kenjuan Mandell Colbert

Aidan James Cook

Saniyya Deleah Davis

Marko Djordjevic

Destiney Cheyenne Durham

Kyra Faith Ehlers

Constance Rae Ensley

Ethan James Fernandes

Katie Joyce Lynn Foster

Zachary Ray Eugene Foster

Magdalena Maggie Francisco

David Solomon Galas

Danis Grahovic

Ava Marie Grisham

Gavin Stephen Guest

Marcus Larenzo Hagler

Meghan Brooke Herpst

Hannah Rae Morgan Hill

Madison Danielle Howell

Savannah Marie Howington

Jeffery Zakary Bryce Jasinski

K-Linda John

Mason Nathaniel Kelley

Gabriel Mason Kelly

Hunter Logan Kennedy

Cooper Tyndale Kirk

Donald Raymond Alexander Lewis

Hayli Rayne Lockwood

Fidel Espinoza Lopez

Kaniela Daniel Kirk Mangum

Hunter Michael Matson

Damien Dewayne McCallie

Jacob Michael McCorkle

Tyler Wayne McNabb

Ronesha Nicole McPherson

Hailey Alexis Messer

Molly Madeline MIller

Gia Melissa Moran

Kasea Maleah Munroe

Kaitlyn Reah Myers

Skylar James Nintirat

Isaac James Norton

Bryce Anthony Osbourn

Ty'aja Terne' Secret Owens

Kristopher Alexander Rains

Joshua Michael Reynolds

Makayla Lynn Ricketts

Miroslaw Nikola Rodziewicz

Abigail Lynn Scott

Laelah Marie Shafer

Landon James Short

Molly Amaris Simpson

Alphonso Jameall Smith

Destinee Chyanne Smith

Daisha LeShay Renee Sneed

Jari Soliz

Brandon Edward Thomas Steward

Kirstan Michelle Taylor

Samantha Alexus Thompson

Peyton Michael Tipton

Jilee Faith Marie Tooker

Christopher John Tudor

Autumn Rose Vance

Riley Erin Vaughan

Joab Eliazar Velasquez Hernandez

Isaac Huston Wade

Keenan Gage Walker

Holly Elizabeth Ware

Amarion La'Trell Wells

Kalyn Grace Whitefield

Sarissa Asia-Mariah Wofford

Levi Aaron Wooten

Logan McKahl Young

Jayce Lanoi YunYong

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription