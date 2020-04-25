Saturday morning's Georgia Department of Public Health COVID-19 Daily Status Report held positive news for Floyd County, with no new virus cases or deaths reported overnight.
Floyd County holds steady at 131 total reported cases since the pandemic began, with 10 total deaths, unchanged from Friday evening's numbers.
According to the Floyd County Emergency Management Agency, at local medical facilities, 19 confirmed positive patients were receiving care, with 13 awaiting test results, and 21 negative test results returned.
Neighboring Bartow County's virus case total was a 274 with 28 deaths, while Cobb County remained among the hardest hit in the state with 1,377 total cases and 73 deaths.
Other nearby counties were as follows, as of Saturday at 12 p.m.:
♦ Gordon County has 78 reported cases with 10 deaths.
♦ Polk County has 43 reported cases and 0 deaths.
♦ Chattooga County has 13 reported cases and 1 death.
♦ Walker County has 59 reported cases and 0 deaths.
♦ Haralson County has 26 reported cases and 1 death.
♦ Whitfield County has 62 reported cases and 4 deaths.