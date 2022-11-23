Editor’s Note: Just a quick word of thanks to everyone that had a hand in this year’s Roundball Roundup. Thanks go to Lee Field for the design of the front cover and to Heather Koon, who continues to churn out fantastic page designs for our basketball and football preview editions each and every year. To all the sponsors that bought ads, thank you for your support of high school athletics, and a BIG shout-out to Doug Smith (On Fire Photography) and Michelle Petteys (Heritage Snapshots) for providing some of the team photos that I couldn’t get to in person. Thank-you’s also go to all 14 of our local high school coaches for returning their questionnaires and rosters back in plenty of time and working with me on getting team photos set up. Thanks also go out to Kyle Sandy (sandysspiel.com) for all of his tireless work and dedication to Georgia prep hoops each and every year, and to MaxPreps.com for their efforts to high school sports all over the country. And finally, the biggest thank-you to my wife, Andra, for continuing to support me and being understanding of the long hours it takes to get this project done every year. As always, every effort has been made to provide updated information right up until deadline and I apologize in advance for any misspelled names or any changes that might have occurred after this edition went to print.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In