Editor’s Note: Due to newspaper deadlines, most of the coverage from this week’s Region 6-AAA and Region 7-AAAA basketball tournaments could not be included in today’s edition. Full coverage of the tournaments will be available on our website (northwestgeorgianews.com) and in next week’s edition. The brackets for the tournament can also be found on our website.
(no headline)
sherpst
Sports editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Body of missing Cedartown teen found
- Former loan officer, two others, indicted on charges they defrauded River City Bank
- Turner McCall bridge work delayed until 2026, Rome-Cartersville corridor plans shifted
- Marietta man charged with homicide after six-car crash on I-285
- I-75 north in Cobb reopens after wreck that left at least one dead
- 17-year-old Rossville man charged in hit-and-run
- New business, Combat Market, is all about recognizing efforts of veterans
- Report: Rome man took car from outside convenience store without owner's permission
- Rep. Marjorie Greene introduces bills, schedules town hall meeting in Calhoun
- Conditions at Oaknoll, Floyd Memory Gardens again drawing concern