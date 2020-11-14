The North Georgia Athletic Conference announced this past Friday that middle schools in the Walker County School system will not participate in sports (basketball or wrestling) through Nov. 28 in response to a recent surge in positive COVID-19 cases and close contact quarantines. This will affect Chattanooga Valley, LaFayette, Rossville and Saddle Ridge Middle Schools.
sherpst
Sports editor
