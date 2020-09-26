093020_CCN_NGACBoysTop10.jpg

The top 10 boys’ runners at the 2020 NGAC Cross Country Championships were (back row) Heritage’s Micah Berry (champion), Heritage’s Jacob Palmer (runner-up), Heritage’s Maddox Henry (third), Ringgold’s Bryaden Sylar (fourth) and Heritage’s Isaac Berry (fifth). On the front row is Dade’s Tanner Miller (sixth), Ringgold’s Gavin Lakin (seventh), Dade’s Chase Mayo (eighth), Heritage’s Ben Breedlove (ninth) and Dade’s Halen Chaney (tenth).

 Scott Herpst

Recommended for you