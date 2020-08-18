According to Georgia High School Football Daily, as of Tuesday, August 18, a total of 68 football teams will likely not be playing when the season begins on Sept. 4 because of COVID-19 concerns dictated by their school districts or private schools.
Some schools have only postponed their seasons until later in the fall, some have suspended fall sports indefinitely and some have already cancelled their seasons completely..
A total of 425 schools play GHSA football.
Here is a list of the schools that have shut down indefinitely or through the GHSA’s Sept. 4 opening week of games.
Class AAAAAAA (5)
Alpharetta, Dunwoody, Milton, Newton, Roswell
Class AAAAAA (13)
Alcovy, Bradwell Institute, Cambridge, Centennial, Chattahoochee, Heritage-Conyers, Hughes, Johns Creek, Lakeside-DeKalb, Riverwood, Rockdale County, Tucker, Westlake
Class AAAAA (14)
Banneker, Chamblee, Clarkston, Creekside, Cross Keys, Decatur, Eastside, M.L. King, Lithonia, North Springs, Northview, Southwest DeKalb, Stone Mountain, Tri-Cities
Class AAAA (14)
Arabia Mountain, Dougherty, Druid Hills, Hapeville Charter, Howard, Islands, Jenkins, Miller Grove, Monroe, New Hampstead, Rutland, Stephenson, Westover, Westside-Macon
Class AAA (10)
Beach, Cedar Grove, Central-Macon, Groves, Johnson-Savannah, Liberty County, Redan, Salem, Savannah, Windsor Forest
Class AA (6)
Columbia, McNair, Northeast-Macon, Riverside Military, Southwest-Macon, Towers
Class A Public (4)
Calhoun County, Dooly County, Stewart County, Twiggs County
Class A Private (2)
Our Lady of Mercy, Pinecrest Academy (Pinecrest elected to play 8-man football in the GAPPS as the roster currently has just 18 players)
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.