The ninth-ranked Chattanooga Mocs football team amassed 609 yards of total offense and outgained VMI by 301 yards on the ground on their way to a 41-13 drubbing in a Southern Conference clash on Saturday afternoon inside Finley Stadium.
Following the win, Chattanooga improves to 5-1 overall and 3-0 inside SoCon action. VMI falls to 1-5 overall and 0-3 inside conference play after the loss.
Chattanooga held VMI to minus-2 yards rushing and earned a 301-yard advantage after racking up 299 yards. It featured two 100-yard rushers in Ailym Ford (172) and Gino Appleberry (109). The Mocs held the Keydets to just 33 yards of total offense in the first half.
“We talked about, offensively, taking care of the football, not turning the football over and giving us opportunities to go score,” said head coach Rusty Wright. “We talked about, defensively, having the urgency to go get lined up.
“I think we got some things accomplished over the open week to get to this point and do what we did.”
Chattanooga scored on its second offensive drive when Appleberry rumbled his way in the end zone from 14 yards out to put the Mocs up 7-0 with 4:29 left in the first. VMI immediately responded on the ensuing kickoff with a 98-yard return to tie things up 7-7 just 15 seconds later.
But it was all Chattanooga for the rest of the first half. The Mocs scored 24 unanswered points on 397 yards of total offense in the half, while limiting the opposition to just 31 yards. Preston Hutchinson found Javin Whatley over the middle for a 72-yard catch and run to make it 13-7 before Ford broke off a 62-yard touchdown run to up the lead to 21-7 with just 12 seconds before the end of the first quarter.
Andrew Southard connected on a 29-yard field goal with 4:38 left in the half to make it 24-7. Appleberry notched his first career multi-TD game as a Moc with a 1-yard power up the middle with 1:38 left on the board to cap off the 31-7 halftime lead.
VMI scored on the opening possession of the second half after going 74 yards in nine plays in 3:39 to cut the UTC lead to 31-13 (the extra point was missed) at the 11:15 mark in the third quarter. A 4-yard touchdown throw and catch from Hutchinson to Camden Overton marked Overton’s first career touchdown reception and extended the Mocs lead to 38-13 early in the fourth.
Aaron Sears added the game’s final points with a 27-yard field goal with 4:07 to play, capping a nine-play, 79-yard drive.
Hutchinson was an efficient 16-of-20 in the air for 295 yards and two scores. Ford’s 172 yards came on 22 carries and Appleberry ran 12 times for his 109 yards. Jamoi Mayes led the receivers with four catches for 64 yards.
Defensively, Jay Person had four tackles, a sack and 2.5 tackles for loss. Linebacker Ty Boeck added six tackles with one for a loss, while linebacker Austin Collier had two tackles, both for losses, and two sacks.
Chattanooga now leads the all-time series with VMI, 18-9-1. It was the fewest rushing yards allowed by a Mocs team since they gave up minus-16 to the Keydets on Oct. 27, 2018.
Ford now has 1,332 yards on 234 carries with 14 touchdowns in 12 games at home in his career, and he topped 2,000 yards in SoCon games in the second quarter (2,043).
The 609 yards of total offense is ninth-highest total in school history and the most since 695 was gained against Appalachian State on Oct. 30, 2004.
“Our goal has been to take it one week at a time, and that’s exactly what we did today,” Hutchinson said. “Break that down, to take it one play at a time, and I thought we did just that today, so I was really pleased with the guys. I know we struggled with VMI in the past, the past couple of years, so it was awesome to get this one under our belt.”
Up next for Chattanooga is a SoCon showdown at home against Mercer (5-1, 3-0 SoCon) this Saturday at 1:30 p.m.