Ford_Celebration.png

The No. 9-ranked Chattanooga Mocs outrushed the VMI Keydets by 301 yards and totaled 609 yards of offense during Saturday’s runaway victory. 

 Billy Weeks, GoMocs.com

The ninth-ranked Chattanooga Mocs football team amassed 609 yards of total offense and outgained VMI by 301 yards on the ground on their way to a 41-13 drubbing in a Southern Conference clash on Saturday afternoon inside Finley Stadium.

Following the win, Chattanooga improves to 5-1 overall and 3-0 inside SoCon action. VMI falls to 1-5 overall and 0-3 inside conference play after the loss.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In