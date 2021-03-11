Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise in Rome, with nine vehicles targeted in just four days.
Since early October, catalytic converters have come up missing from vehicles in the area, especially from larger vehicles.
According to incident reports, seven trucks were targeted at a local bakery and two ambulances noticed the converters missing as well, all falling between the dates of March 1 and March 4.
Thieves extract the palladium, rhodium and platinum from the catalytic converters, which are used to filter and clean up auto emissions. Because they contain those metals, catalytic converters can be worth hundreds of dollars when sold to scrap dealers and recyclers.